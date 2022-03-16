Hamburger icon
Bowden, Harry

2 hours ago

BOWDEN, Jr., Harry Jaudon

Age 35, of Atlanta, GA passed March 4, 2022. Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM in our chapel. The service will be live streamed, link provided at www.williewatkins.com. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




