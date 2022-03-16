Bowden, Harry

BOWDEN, Jr., Harry Jaudon
Age 35, of Atlanta, GA passed March 4, 2022. Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held Thursday, March 17, 2022, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM in our chapel. The service will be live streamed, link provided at www.williewatkins.com. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Featured