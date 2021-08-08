Bowden, Bobby

Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91.



Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by family early Sunday morning.



"It was truly peaceful," Terry Bowden said in a text message to AP.



Bobby Bowden announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness that Terry Bowden later said was pancreatic cancer. Bobby Bowden had been treated for prostate cancer more than a decade ago.



"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden, a devout Christian, said at the time. "My wife, Ann, and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."



