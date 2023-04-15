BOWDEN, Ben Hill



Ben Hill Bowden passed away on April 11, 2023, after a year's battle with Lymphoma. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his two sisters, Rachel Bowden Keith and Carolyn Bowden Snow of Warm Springs, GA; his niece, Carole Keith of Atlanta; his nephews, Samuel Keith Jr., David (Tonya) Keith, Cary (Jo) Keith, Christopher (Jessica) Keith; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman Bowden and Elsie Waddell Bowden of Warm Springs; and a beloved brother-in-law, Robert Snow of Smyrna.



Ben had many interests, including history, hiking, target practice, dancing, hymns and classical music. He enjoyed working calculus "for fun." He enjoyed traveling by train and car to Virginia, especially Williamsburg and Charlottesville, upstate New York, the Outer Banks, Edisto Island and Charleston, SC. He was a member of Raleigh Methodist Church and attended Church of the Apostles in Atlanta. He graduated from Meriwether High School, attended Georgia Tech, and graduated from Southern Polytechnic Institute. He retired from AT&T, after 35 years as a communications technician. He attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years.



Funeral and burial will be held at Raleigh Methodist Church on Sunday, April 16, 2023, with visitation at 1:00 PM, service at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Raleigh Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 152, Woodbury, GA 30293.



Arrangements by Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA.

