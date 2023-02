BOVIS, John



John Milton Bovis passed away at age 85. He was a founding member of the law firm Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin. He was a member of Destiny Worship Center and a Baptist Deacon. He was past president of Atlanta Country Club, a member of Royal Troon (Scotland), Heritage Ranch Golf and Country Club, and Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club. John is survived by Liz Bovis, his wife of 58 years; his daughters, Leslie Fearington and Wendy Boots (Greg); and five grandchildren.