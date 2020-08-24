BOURN, Willene Mrs. Willene Dodd Bourn, age 89, of McDonough, Georgia passed away August 20, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County, Georgia to the late Linton William and Fannie Mae Hitt Dodd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William Henry Bourn. Willene was a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Perpall and Dr. Towe. She was a member of the McDonough First Baptist Church for 37 years. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 25 years and enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard and gardening. Survivors include her children, Diane (Sherwood) Long of Locust Grove and Billy (Lynn) Bourn of McDonough; grandchildren, Scott (Suzanne) Long of McDonough, Amanda Long of Forsyth, Angie (Mark) Phillips of McDonough and Travis (Karen) Long of McDonough; great grandchildren, Lauren Long, Blake Long, Devin Skelton, Tyler Skelton, Madison Phillips, Bryson Long, Bayleigh Long and Brystol Long; sisters, Dorothy McLendon of Covington and Betty Upchurch of Dacula numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 11 AM, at the McDonough First Baptist Church. Dr. Charles Thomas and Rev. Tom Bergman will officiate. Interment will follow at Dawn Memorial Park. Friends may visit the family Monday, from 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to Henry County Meals on Wheels or the McDonough First Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Bourn. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough, www.haistenfunerals.com.

