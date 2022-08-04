BOURKE, Jack



Jack Bourke, 67, of Suwanee, GA, went home August 2, 2022. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the Catholic Church of St. Monica with Father Jack Durkin serving as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens.



Mr. Bourke, a native of Monaca, PA, was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Monica, and was the owner of Process and Machinery Control.



Preceded in death by his grandchildren, Jameson Daniel Wasson and Mills Bryson Wasson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bourke of Suwanee, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Katie and Jacob Wasson of Duluth, GA, Amy Bourke and Annie Bourke both of Suwanee, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy and Clarence Rossi of Aliquippa, PA, Janet Thompson of Waynesboro, PA, Mary Lou and Leonard Wilson of Beaver, PA; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Rhonda Bourke of New Brighton, PA; grandchildren, Jackson Wasson and Ruth Wasson; several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Gwinnett Co-Op, 4395 Commerce Dr., Buford, GA 30518 (770)271-9793, www.northgwinnettcoop.org/donate. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.



The family will receive friends Friday, August 5, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.



