BOURDEAUX, Ward



Dr. Ward Clemens Bourdeaux was a man who cared deeply for others, cherished his time on earth, and lived life to the fullest. He passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021 in the company of family and close friends. Ward, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Devane Bourdeaux, was born December 12, 1930 in Meridian, Mississippi. His father passed away when he was only seven, but his wonderful Mother "Rit" raised Ward and his older brother, Tom, to be hard workers with a love, respect and attitude of service towards all people.



After graduating from Meridian High School in 1948, Ward began his college career at the University of Mississippi. One year of inept performance, ( Four Fs and One A in ROTC), led the school to suggest Ward pursue his education at another institution. Grades improved markedly at Mississippi Southern University. Ward joined the Mississippi National Guard during the Korean War. For six years he was deployed to bases in Georgia, Colorado, North Carolina, Texas, Japan, and Morocco serving in the aircraft crash rescue unit, pilot training, gunnery training and eventually receiving his wings as both a bomber and fighter pilot. While on his way to serve in Korea, the war ended.



Ward was assigned to Pinecastle AFB in Orlando where he met and married the mother of his five children, Daphne Pike. With his Tour of Duty completed, they moved to New Orleans so Ward could take two years of pre-med courses prior to being accepted and graduating from Tulane Medical School in 1962. Following an internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology, he began practicing with the partnership of Brown and Avery at Piedmont Hospital.



In the early 70's, the practice moved to the newly opened Northside Hospital where for almost 50 years Ward had the pleasure of serving thousands of patients. He always felt great satisfaction delivering babies and taking care of patients who became his cherished friends. At the tender age of 89 and a half, Ward retired.



In 1984 Ward married Judy O'Brien. For 37 years, when they were not working, they were traveling to their favorite city New Orleans, or visiting Europe and Africa. While in Zambia, Ward, at age 74, becoming the oldest man to bungee jump from Victoria Falls Bridge.



He loved the game of golf which is ironic because he lacked all skills to play the game. He was an original Patron of the Masters Tournament. Ward spent 50 consecutive Aprils in Augusta and attended nine Open Championships, fourteen US Opens, eight PGA Tournaments and two Ryder Cups.



Another game he loved was football. He and the same three friends attended Super Bowls IV through XXXVIII, always preceded by a two day visit to Las Vegas. Ward lived his life like he ate his food – he was not an eater, but rather a diner. His zest and enthusiasm for others and for life continued to his last breath.



He will be missed dearly by his devoted wife Judy, his five children Melissa Bourdeaux, Ward Bourdeaux, Melanie Cox (Keith), Ashley Jackson (Steven) and Brittany Bourdeaux, his three step children Stacy Boyd (Howard), Julie Knight (Dan) and Kristen Chambers (Andy) and his fourteen cherished grandchildren Carter Cox, Clemens Cox, Calloway Cox, Lily Bourdeaux, Mimi Bourdeaux, Ward Bourdeaux, III, Charlotte Jackson, Lattie Jackson, Caroline Boyd, Chandler Boyd, Joshua Knight, Ivy Knight, Ava Knight, and A. J. Chambers. The family also wants to thank his pastor Randy Eberhard for all his friendship and support. A Celebration of his life will be held in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church on August 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to LifeGate, for the ministry fund of Randy Eberhard, 3434 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30305.

