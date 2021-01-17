BOURDEAU, Howard James



Howard James Bourdeau, age 97, a longtime resident of Peachtree City, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020 at Dogwood Forest in Grayson, Georgia. He is survived by his 2 stepsons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Gail Koehler of Surprise, AZ and Vic and Beth Koehler of Loganville, GA; sister-in-law, Nettie Roberts; three grandchildren, Valerie Miller (Craig), Matthew Koehler, and Meredith Dempsey {Brian); and four beautiful great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geneva Bourdeau; his parents, Joseph and Margaret Bourdeau; and his siblings. Howard was born in Agawan, MA, and served in the 69th Fighter Squadron of the Army Air Corps in the South Pacific from 1942-1945, and as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force Reserves from 1954-1957. He was employed as an analyst for Delta Airlines for 30 years, and in 1962 he married Geneva Koehler and they were happily married for 57 years, before she passed away in February, 2020. Howard and Geneva were active charter members of Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, and were avid golfers in Peachtree City for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 101 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, Ga, 30269 (coslutheran.org). Condolences may be sent or viewed at:



