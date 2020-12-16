BOULDIN, LuRean Overby



LuRean Overby Bouldin, 78, of Dawsonville passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Born October 29, 1942 in Nashville, TN to the late Phillip Claiborne "P.C." and Sara Overby, she had lived in Dawsonville for the past 18 years having moved from Forest Park. LuRean was formerly employed by the Clayton County Board of Education. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, spending time at the beach, and she was very devoted to her large family. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Batson.



Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Jimmy "Jim" Bouldin, Dawsonville; children, Cindy and George Allen, Lilburn, Beth Alo, Cumming, Chris Riley and Thomas Johnston, Cumming, Jeff and Melinda Riley, Flowery Branch, Kim Petersen, Alpharetta, Vickie and Mike Pafford, Dawsonville; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Carl Jordan, Nashville, TN; and a number of other relatives.



The family is planning private memorial services.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.



Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com. Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA.

