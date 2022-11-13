Boudreau, Girard

BOUDREAU, Jr., Girard "Gerry" E.



Girard E. Boudreau Jr., "Gerry" passed away at home on November 8, 2022. Gerry was born to Girard Sr. and Frances Boudreau in Old Hickory, TN on October 18, 1936 and is survived by his 5 children, Cathy, Candy, Caroline, Gerry 3 and Cherie; and 4 grandchildren, James, Gerry 4, Knox and Iris. He was graduated from North Augusta High School in South Carolina and attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill like his father. At UNC he studied History, was a proud Delta Upsilon frat brother, and participated in ROTC. After completing his studies, he was an officer in the United States Marines Corps serving the majority of his time at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. He took the LSAT on a whim before his discharge and did so well that he enrolled in law school at Duke University where he met the love of his life, Barbara Cavender. He and Barbara were married in 1961 and were together until her passing in March of 2016. After law school they moved to Southern California where they lived until 1989. During that time, they became parents to five children while Gerry flourished as a Corporate Litigator and Partner at O'Melveny and then Jones Day. Gerry and Barbara relocated to Georgia in 1989, and their family followed. Gerry retired from law at 65 and became a grandfather 4 times over. He enjoyed golf for many years during his retirement, never stopped being a Marine and had a lifelong obsession with cars, pinball machines and dogs (Rusty was his favorite). He was always the life of the party, was admired and trusted by anyone who knew him, could be intimidating and caring at the same time, loved his family deeply, and could drink anyone under the table. He surrounded himself with pictures and memories of Barbara after her passing and waited patiently to be with her again. They can continue their story now. Semper Fi Marine! Vaya Con Dios. The family asks that his memory be honored through donations to Toys for Tots.

