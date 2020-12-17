X

Bottoms, Celestine

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BOTTOMS (BRAY), Celestine Louise

Celebration of Life service for Celestine Louise

Bray Bottoms, will be held Friday December 18th at 1:00 pm at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church 220 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Reverend John Foster, Ph.D., Pastor. Services will be Live Streamed @ vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.

She is survived by her children Derrick (Keisha Lance) Bottoms and Darian (Karrie) Bottoms; siblings Cecil (Barbara) Bray and Donald (Valley) Bray; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Public viewing is today from 1-6 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. Cascade chapel 404-349-3000.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.