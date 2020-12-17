Bottoms, Celestine

BOTTOMS (BRAY), Celestine Louise



Celebration of Life service for Celestine Louise



Bray Bottoms, will be held Friday December 18th at 1:00 pm at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church 220 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Reverend John Foster, Ph.D., Pastor. Services will be Live Streamed @ vimeo.com/murraybrothers. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.



She is survived by her children Derrick (Keisha Lance) Bottoms and Darian (Karrie) Bottoms; siblings Cecil (Barbara) Bray and Donald (Valley) Bray; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends



Public viewing is today from 1-6 pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. Cascade chapel 404-349-3000.



