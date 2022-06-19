ajc logo
Botko, Deborah

BOTKO, Deborah

Deborah "Debbie" Susan Botko (Moilanen), 83, died peacefully on June 13, 2022 under the loving care at NC Little Hospice following her second battle with pancreatic cancer and supported throughout her journey by her caring team from Park Nicollet Hospice. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bonnie Moilanen. Debbie is survived by her children, James Botko (Robin Fujimoto), Leslie Botko, and Robert "Huck" Botko (Kate Murphy); along with her grandchildren, Brittany Connors, Sydney Botko, Morgan Botko, Izzy Botko, Carson Kingston and Murphy Botko and siblings Judy Hamilton (Bud), Mark Moilanen (Marie - deceased), and Robert Moilanen (Marlene Senechal). Debbie was born in Chicago, but raised in Minneapolis. She attended Orono and Hopkins High Schools, received a BA from the University of Minnesota, and a mini-MBA from St. Thomas. She had varied and fascinating careers with General Mills, The Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Yellowstone National Park. Her years of travel took her driving thru most of the lower 48 states, and amazing visits (often with lots of hiking) to Nepal, Guatemala, Alaska, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Turkey and many parts of Europe. Debbie specialized in bringing new levels of technology and organization to the worksite. Embracing and teaching others to utilize emerging technologies was a life-long focus for Debbie. She was a self-reliant, politically concerned feminist and environmentalist who was endlessly proud of her children, grandchildren, and her favorite furry friend, Jazz. In lieu of flowers Debbie hoped her friends and relatives would consider donations to PlanUSA.org or the Arbor Day Foundation (www.ArborDay.org) A memorial bench will be placed in her name at The Minnesota Arboretum. Debbie would love it if you would celebrate her life while you personally enjoy her favorite dessert: Ice cream, extra whipped cream, coconut, chocolate sauce and sprinkles. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel 952-920-3996

