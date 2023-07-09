BOTHWELL, David



David Sutton Bothwell, 90 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 2nd, 2023. He was preceded in death by Mary Evelyn Bothwell and Nancy Weaver Bothwell. David was married for 65 years to the love of his life, Hope Weathers Bothwell of Rome, GA. David was born in 1933, in Miami, FL. He was the son of Dr. Harper Roy Bothwell and Eunice Eugenia (Jones) Bothwell. He attended Coral Gables High School and went on to graduate from Emory University. There he was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English. David served two years in the US Army at the end of the Korean War. He dedicated 30 years of his life to Sears Roebuck and Co. David shared his love for playing the pipe organ by playing at multiple churches throughout most of his life.



Following his retirement from Sears, David and Hope moved back to the Atlanta area where many friends and relatives lived. Here he continued his love for traveling and the arts. He enjoyed spending time in his garden and took several bike tours.



David is survived by his wife, Hope Bothwell; his daughter, Rebecca Bothwell Pluta (Louis John Pluta Jr.); and his three grandchildren, Victoria Hope Hunter, Katherine Alexandra Hunter and William David Burns.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to North Decatur Presbyterian Church, 611 Medlock Rd., Decatur, GA 30033. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





