BOSWELL, Elizabeth Jane Harris



Jane Boswell died on May 1, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 90. Born in 1932 to John Blanchard Harris and Emma Ruth Martyn Harris, and raised in San Antonio, Jane was a Texan through and through. She attended Jefferson High School and graduated from Trinity University with a B.S. in Biology. After college she worked as a Certified Medical Technologist. She met Leonard Griffin Boswell at Beacon Hill Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, where he was serving as Director of Christian Education, and they were married there in 1954. The family later moved to Georgia for Leonard to take a position with the Atlanta Presbytery. Jane taught pre-school at Decatur Presbyterian Church for many years. After retiring from teaching, she worked for a number of years at Evening at Emory.



For over sixty years she and Leonard were faithful members of Decatur Presbyterian Church, where Jane served as a deacon and an elder. Jane and Leonard were married for 66 years. They filled their retirement with volunteering and travel. They took many trips to Europe and the Holy Land, with grandchildren as occasional traveling companions. Well into her eighties, she and Leonard traveled with Honduras Outreach Inc., helping with improvements in villages of rural Honduras. For as long as they were physically able, they delivered Meals on Wheels every Wednesday often taking their grandchildren with them. Jane and Leonard impressed upon their children and grandchildren the importance of caring for others less fortunate.



Jane leaves behind her daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Belcher, son John (Liza), grandchildren Madison (Katie), Will, Louisa, and Lilly, great grandchildren Elizabeth and William, sister-in-law Mary Evalyn Wilson, brother-in-law Bill Dobson, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard;, son-in-law, Carlton Belcher; and sister-in-law, Fran Dobson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, May 13 at Decatur Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow in the church parlor. Burial will be in San Antonio, Texas at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation to Decatur Presbyterian Church (dpchurch.org) or Honduras Outreach (hoi.org).



