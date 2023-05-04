BOSTICK-WALLACE, Louise



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Louise Bostick-Wallace, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM; Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Interment; Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. She was preceded in death by three sisters; and three brothers. She is survived by her devoted husband, William L. Wallace, sons; Robert J. Bostick, Jr.(Nina), Samuel M. Bostick (Lisa); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; siblings, Henry Nowell, Jr., Ella Mae Stephens, Joan Branch, Joseph Nowell, William Nowell, Sr.; a special niece, Inger Todd-Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.



