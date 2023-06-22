X

Bostick, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BOSTICK, John

Age 70, of Atlanta and Marietta, GA, passed on June 14, 2023 at home after an illness. We will miss him dearly.

John Attended David T. Howard High School Atlanta graduating in 1970. A Loving Soul and Sweet Spirit.

He joined Wheat Street Baptist Church at an early age under Pastorate of the late Rev. William H. Borders. He was a faithful member of his church, and served on various Youth Ministries. He would express that no problem was too great that it could not be solved with True Faith and Trust in God.

Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." His Favorite! We don't think of John as gone, he's resting eternally. We have treasured memories of the way we were. He's living in our hearts. Our love for him lives on forever. Rest My Brother. Rest.

His funeral will be held on June 24, 2023, 1 PM at Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home, 473 Lawrence St., Marietta, GA 30061, 770-428-6333. Burial at Southview Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home - Marietta

473 Lawrence Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.hanley-shelton.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again8h ago

Credit: AP

Stamp honoring John Lewis unveiled at U.S. Capitol
9h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Father accused of throwing child from car in Clayton, wanted in other counties
8h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
9h ago

Cops: Man confesses at VA center to killing girlfriend at DeKalb home
9h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta
11h ago
The Latest

Catherall, Tara
Flanigan, Veronica
2h ago
Hudson, Clinton
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top