BOSTICK, John



Age 70, of Atlanta and Marietta, GA, passed on June 14, 2023 at home after an illness. We will miss him dearly.



John Attended David T. Howard High School Atlanta graduating in 1970. A Loving Soul and Sweet Spirit.



He joined Wheat Street Baptist Church at an early age under Pastorate of the late Rev. William H. Borders. He was a faithful member of his church, and served on various Youth Ministries. He would express that no problem was too great that it could not be solved with True Faith and Trust in God.



Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me." His Favorite! We don't think of John as gone, he's resting eternally. We have treasured memories of the way we were. He's living in our hearts. Our love for him lives on forever. Rest My Brother. Rest.



His funeral will be held on June 24, 2023, 1 PM at Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home, 473 Lawrence St., Marietta, GA 30061, 770-428-6333. Burial at Southview Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home - Marietta

473 Lawrence Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.hanley-shelton.com