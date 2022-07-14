BOSTICK, Dorothy



Ms. Dorothy Maude Bostick peacefully transitioned on July 10, 2022. Graveside Celebration will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, 11:00 AM at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11392 GA- 36 Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Willie Washington, Pastor, Rev. Genetha Rice-Singelton, Eulogist. Assisted by Rev. Sandra Stroud-Pennington and others. The cortege will assemble at her sister, Kathryn Williams residence at 10:00 AM. Visitation, Thursday, July 14, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Family will receive Friends from the hour of 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and she leaves to cherish her memory four sisters: Mrs. Allonia Moon, Mrs. Kathryn Williams, Ms. Emma Bostick, and Mrs. Margaret Wimberly; fourteen nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and a host other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

