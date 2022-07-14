ajc logo
X

Bostick, Dorothy

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BOSTICK, Dorothy

Ms. Dorothy Maude Bostick peacefully transitioned on July 10, 2022. Graveside Celebration will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, 11:00 AM at Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 11392 GA- 36 Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Willie Washington, Pastor, Rev. Genetha Rice-Singelton, Eulogist. Assisted by Rev. Sandra Stroud-Pennington and others. The cortege will assemble at her sister, Kathryn Williams residence at 10:00 AM. Visitation, Thursday, July 14, 2022, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Family will receive Friends from the hour of 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and she leaves to cherish her memory four sisters: Mrs. Allonia Moon, Mrs. Kathryn Williams, Ms. Emma Bostick, and Mrs. Margaret Wimberly; fourteen nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and a host other relatives and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year12h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
12h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
8h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
14h ago
Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power
1h ago
The Latest
Tuggle, Ruth
Woodruff, Larry
Wallace, Amelia
1h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
11h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top