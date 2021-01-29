Boss, Eddie

X

Eddie Dwayne Boss, age 61 of Buford, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home's website for further information. Dwayne was born on November 24, 1959 in Atlanta to Eddie Nathaniel Boss and Ruby Powell Boss. He graduated from Stone Mountain High School and was owner of Boss Roofing. Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his wife, Priscilla Boss of Buford; beloved dog, Gracie; mother, Ruby Boss of Blue Ridge, GA; sister, Rachel Rutledge of Loganville; mother-in-law, Joan Self of Dacula; father-in-law, Lionel Dangerfield of Colorado Springs, CO; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




