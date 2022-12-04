BOSS, Charlene



Charlene Boss, age 90, of Conyers, passed Thursday December 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Boss; daughter, Terri Boss; and son, Gary Boss. She is survived by daughter, Linda and Lawrence Young, grandson, Will and Tiffany Young; grandson, Phillip Boss; grandson, Garrett Boss; great-grandson, Tripp Young; and great-grandson, John Brody Young. A private gathering will be held. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

