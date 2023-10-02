Obituaries

Bosco, Mario

Oct 2, 2023

BOSCO, Mario

Mario Bosco was born in Sicily in 1938, and passed away in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 28, 2023, at the age of 85. Mario was the best tailor in the Buckhead Atlanta area for almost 40 years, until he retired in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Maria Bosco, age 53; Monica's boyfriend, John Kneeland; daughter, Bianca Piera Thomas, age 37; grandchildren, Parker Joseph Thomas, age 12, Mason Bosco Thomas, age 8, Isabella Sofia Castro; son, Cesar Aris and wife, Ernilyn Bosco; grandchildren, CJ Bosco and Hannah Bosco; best friends, Teofilo and Ricxie Flor, Bruce and Daniela Weber, Italo Stefanini and Enia Stefanini; and his beloved dog, Pumpkin Bosco. Funeral Service Mass and reception will be held on Wednesday, October 4, at 10:00 AM, at the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, at 2699 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305, Phone 404-233-2145.

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