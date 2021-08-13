Bosbyshell, Oliver

BOSBYSHELL, Jr., Oliver Christian



Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021. Bob, as he preferred to be called, was born in San Antonio, Texas on November 17, 1920. He attended St. Mary's University in his hometown of San Antonio and upon graduation joined the Navy in World War II. He served in destroyers in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. In the Pacific he saw fighting at both Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Upon returning from the Pacific, as he was traveling home, by way of San Francisco, he fell in love with and later married Mary McInnes of Seattle, Washington. They were married for 68 years prior to her passing in 2014.



Bob's professional career was always in the truck equipment business. First, as a salesman for different companies, but later as President of Truck Transport Equipment Corp. He founded that company in 1964 and built it to what many in the industry believed to be the finest company of its kind in the Southeast. He sold the company and retired in 1989.



He truly enjoyed his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and made many hunting and fishing trips to the western United States and truly memorable ones to Alaska. He also spent time with his beloved wife, Mary, at her family's lake front property on Portage Bay in Seattle.



His final years were spent at Lenbrook, an assisted living facility in Atlanta. There he made many friends and took part in all the social activities that were available.



Bob is survived by two sons, Edward Christian Bosbyshell, of St. Simons Island, Georgia and John Oliver Bosbyshell of Winter Park, Colorado. He is survived by four grandchildren, Clary Bosbyshell Welsh of Atlanta, John Oliver Bosbyshell, Jr. of Denver, Colorado and Mary Kathryne Bosbyshell of Winter Park, Colorado, and Christian Oliver Danuser of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. He is survived by two great-grandchildren, Rayfe William Froeba and Margaux Graham Welsh, both of Atlanta.



Later this month there will be a Mass at Christ the King, in Atlanta, followed by a reception at the Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary's University of San Antonio, Texas in memory of Oliver Christian Bosbyshell, Jr.



