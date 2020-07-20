BORN, Harmon Mr. Harmon M. Born, age 93, left his body July 18, 2020 to reside in glory with his lifetime and eternal Lord and Master, Jesus Christ. He gave his life to faithfully care for his family and to obediently serve the Lord through the Church. Clayton County, Ga., the National Ford Dealers Association, Boy Scouts of America, Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, Clayton State College & University, hospitals and banks in the Atlanta area knew him as a leader, a founder and a servant of all. Mr. Born is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruby W. Born, and is survived by his daughters: Deborah L. Born of Rex and Deanne B. (Tom) Brackett of Cleveland, grandchildren: Joshua (Lindsey) Brackett of Cleveland and Jacob (Catie) Brackett of Maine, great-grandchildren: Madelynne Brackett, Annabelle Brackett, Amelia Brackett and Augustus "Gus" Brackett; sisters-in-law, Pearl Sanders, Ruth Wilkerson, Leila Allen and Essie Born; brother-in-law, Joe Williamson. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 21, at The Rock Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Bingham officiating, Interment will follow at The Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. Because of Deanne's asthma, the family asks that those desiring to send flowers please consider silk flowers in lieu of live arrangements, or a memorial gift to the church he served and loved so dearly for 71 years, The Rock Baptist Church, PO BOX 519, Rex, GA 30273, phone 770-961-7141. "We, the family, want to honor Harmon as best we can while not exposing other people we love to the continuing Covid-19. Harmon was a man who learned early in life that one of the most important things he could do, other than surrendering his life to Jesus Christ, was to care about people. He spent his entire life caring about and for others. So many people, so many church and community organizations were impacted by his concern and care for them. So, in honor of Harmon Born, and to show your care and concern for others, we ask that you wear a mask during visitation and the funeral service." Visitation will take place in the chapel at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020. Seats at the funeral will be six feet apart with limited capacity in the sanctuaryfirst come until full. If you prefer, the service will be streamed on the church's Facebook page and you may participate there: The Rock Church-Rex. Anyone who wishes may attend the graveside interment by standing around the fence outside the gravesite, only the family will be inside the fence. Speakers will be set up for all to hear. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

