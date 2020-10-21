Boring, Doris

BORING (HAYWOOD), Doris



Mrs. Doris Haygood Boring, age 93 of Smyrna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM, at the Smyrna First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Jeff Pennington officiating. Entombment will be at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Children's Home at www.calvarykids.org. Carmichael Funeral home is in charge of arrangements



