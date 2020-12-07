Borgia, Helen

BORGIA (CAVALLO), Helen
Age 94, of Atlanta, passed Dec. 4, 2020. Services private. Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, Snellville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Credit: File
BORGIA (CAVALLO), Helen
Age 94, of Atlanta, passed Dec. 4, 2020. Services private. Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, Snellville, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West