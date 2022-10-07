ajc logo
Borges, Christine

BORGES, Christine

A Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Christine Borges, College Park, Georgia will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, 1:00 PM at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, Georgia; Bishop Albert Lindsey, Officiant and Bishop Romano White, Eulogist. Interment, College Park Memorial Park. Survivors are her husband, Miguel Borges; one daughter, Angela R. (Ricky) Sablon; grandchildren, Jose Borges, Angela Sablon and Frankie Sablon; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:45 PM.

Legacy Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

Legacy Funeral Home & Life Center, Inc.

