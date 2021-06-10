BOREN, Thomas R.



Thomas R. Boren, age 78, of Peachtree Corners passed away June 7, 2021. He was a loving husband, father and brother who will be greatly missed. Mr. Boren had many talents and hobbies including being a single-engine pilot, sailing, tennis, golf, woodworking and playing the guitar. He performed locally at open mic nights showcasing his musical talents. Professionally, he was a flight instructor at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport prior to joining Whitehead and Associates where he retired after 33 years of service.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Boren; daughter and her spouse, Sherry "Lynn" Boren-Parris (Margaret Parris), of Lawrenceville, GA; sister, Sue Boren of Martin, TN and several beloved cousins.



A funeral service will be held Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons with Pastor Chris Hermansen officiating. Interment will be in Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

