BORDEN, Judith



Judith Hance Borden, age 85, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020.



She is survived by her children, Susan Meredith Borden, James Fox Borden, Jr. (Randall Chatham-Borden), Lisa Hilary Borden (Lisa Hugh-Borden); grandchildren, Katherine Borden Monteiro (Michael), Jonathan Fox Borden; great-granddaughter, Gia Luna Monteiro; brothers-in-law Glenn H. Borden and Charles F. Borden; many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held, 3:00 PM, July 30, 2021 at Cathedral of St. Philip. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be considered to Friends of Cathedral Music, Cathedral of St. Philip or a charity of your choice.



