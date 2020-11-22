BORCHICH, Walter



Walter Borchich, age 91, of Woodstock, GA, formerly of Rochester Hills and Troy MI, passed away September 14, 2020. Walter was a wonderful husband, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Walter was employed by Chrysler Corp. for 45 years, after retirement and relocation to Woodstock, he was a part of the East Cobb Sr. Woodcarvers. Walter was a 70 year member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge in Michigan and also a proud Shriner. Walter is survived by his loving wife Evette Hulsey-Borchich of Woodstock, GA, nephew Greg Borchich and his children Nick and Amelia, niece, Petra (Dragan) Koprivica and brother-in-law George (+Annie) Yarich. The family will be receiving friends November 27, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm at the Woodstock Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be at 12:30 pm in the chapel, following the service he will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA with Military Honors. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.

