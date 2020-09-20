BORCHICH, Walter Walter Borchich, age 91, of Woodstock, GA. formerly of Rochester Hills and Troy, MI, passed away September 14, 2020. Walter was a wonderful husband, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Walter was employed by Chrysler Corp. for 45 years, after retirement and relocation to Woodstock, he was a part of the East Cobb Sr. Woodcarvers. Walter was a 70 year member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge in Michigan and also a proud Shriner. Walter is survived by his loving wife, Evette Hulsey-Borchich of Woodstock, GA., nephew, Greg Borchich and his children, Nick and Amelia, niece, Petra (Dragan) Koprivica and brother-in-law, George (Annie) Yarich. A memorial service will be held at a later date, following the service he will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA. with Military Honors. Please check this website later for an update for date and time of service. www.woodstockfuneralhome.com. Woodstock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 770-926-3107.

