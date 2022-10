BOOS, Peter T.



Peter T. Boos, 77, of Claverack, NY entered into rest on October 15, 2022. Cremation took place through the care of Simple Choices, Inc. The Family has chosen to honor Peter's memory in a private way. Relatives and Friends are invited to pay their respects online, by leaving a special message of condolence for Peter's Family at: SimpleChoicesCremation.com