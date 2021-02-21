BOONE, Susan



Susan Cecil Boone MBA, MS of Atlanta, GA passed peacefully on February 16, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She recently celebrated her 70th birthday. Susan lit up every room she entered with her love, laugh, and sweet-hearted nature.



Susan, daughter of the late Chief Warrant Officer Bennet Downs Cecil Jr. and Margaret Ruth Bickett Cecil was born in San Diego, CA. Her father's naval career took their family to several places before retiring to Louisville, KY, where Susan attended Presentation Academy '68, followed by Spalding College '72. In the summer of '70, she met James Boone, and they married on June 3, 1972. She served as the first woman in many key leadership positions in banking before receiving her MBA from the University of Louisville '81. She then served as a Vice President for both Wells Fargo in San Francisco and later for Wachovia when they moved to Atlanta, GA in the summer of 1983.



A lifelong learner, Susan decided to leave her successful 20-year career in banking to pursue her love of helping others as a licensed professional counselor. She received her MS from Georgia State University in 1997 and was in private practice for many years, focusing on family relationships, particularly Mother Daughter relationships. She wrote and published a beautifully crafted journal, Daughter & Mother: A Daughter's Journal, to help explore and heal the primal bond that all women share. Susan dearly loved her two daughters or "girls" as she affectionately called them and always supported and nurtured them in any way she could.



A true pioneer, Susan founded Well-Loved Woman in her early 60's to empower women to create more love, better relationships, and abundance in their lives. Susan accomplished so much, but what those that knew her best will remember most is that she embodied unconditional love. She deeply loved her family, her sweet "baby" brothers, and her friends. She saw the best in all of us, and she left us with the greatest gift of all, a legacy of love.



Susan is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Boone of Asheville, NC and Shannon Boone of Atlanta, GA (Jesse Kallman); the father of her children and husband for 34-years, James Boone (Gloria); her brothers Dr. Bennet Cecil III (Rose); Dr. Michael Cecil (Suedabeh); and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and great nieces and nephews.



Susan is dearly loved and deeply missed. Due to Covid, the memorial service is private and will be held on February 25, 2021 for immediate family only, but all are welcome to attend Susan's celebration of life on Zoom that will be held March 6, 2021 at 1pm (link to join: http://bit.ly/SusanBoone) In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Episcopal fund, which supports a variety of charitable causes: https://www.episcopalrelief.org/



