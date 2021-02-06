BOONE, Col. Stephen



Colonel Stephen Wilfred Boone, U.S. Army retired, 75, of Peachtree City passed away on February 2, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the late Wilfred and Marjory Boone. Stephen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Peachtree City ward. Stephen is survived by his wife, Janice Boone; sons, Gregory Stephen Boone and Eric Taylor Boone; daughter, Lindsay Boone Stephens; grandchildren, Kailee Boone, Jordan Boone, Charlotte Emma Stephens, and Juliet Claire Stephens; and his sister, Carolyn Harding. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM EST on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Alabama with Bishop Chris Anderson Officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City.



Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City –



www.mowells.com