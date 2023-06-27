X

Boone, Jacqueline

Obituaries

BOONE, Jacqueline Colleen "Jackie"

Jacqueline Colleen Boone was born on May 18, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the only child of Virgil and Lucille Boone. She grew up in Arthurdale, West Virginia, and attended Fairmont College, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and English. She then completed her Master's Degree at Marshall University. Later, she enrolled at Georgia State University where she received her EDS Degree. Jackie worked at DeKalb Parks and Recreation when she first came to Atlanta, and then at South DeKalb Children's Center with severely emotionally disturbed students. She went on to spend the majority of her career working with that population, mainly at Sexton Woods Center. At Sexton Woods, she founded the TAPS program (Teaching Adolescents Personal Success), an innovative pre-vocational program for adolescents with emotional and behavioral disabilities. Over the course of her career, she started the ball rolling on many cutting-edge programs to address the needs of this population of youth. She also served as an assistant principal at McNair High School. Jackie retired from DeKalb County Schools in 2004. She excelled at her many hobbies and was a skilled horticulturalist. She is mourned by her partner, Judy Tuggle; and many lifelong friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. The memorial service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to DeKalb Lifeline Animal Project or Atlanta Humane Society.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia State University

Georgia State University to convert to electric buses with $22 million grant8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police investigating shooting near Krispy Kreme in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: Carter Center

Painting by Jimmy Carter nets big dollars at auction for his nonprofit
9h ago

HAVE YOUR SAY: Why did the Hawks trade John Collins?
10h ago

HAVE YOUR SAY: Why did the Hawks trade John Collins?
10h ago

WATCH: Metro Atlantans deal with damage, cleanup after severe storms
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Abercrombie, William
1h ago
McNeil, Barbara
1h ago
Williams, Shawn
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
11h ago
New John Lewis postage stamp: Options for making it a keepsake
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top