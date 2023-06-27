BOONE, Jacqueline Colleen "Jackie"



Jacqueline Colleen Boone was born on May 18, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She was the only child of Virgil and Lucille Boone. She grew up in Arthurdale, West Virginia, and attended Fairmont College, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education and English. She then completed her Master's Degree at Marshall University. Later, she enrolled at Georgia State University where she received her EDS Degree. Jackie worked at DeKalb Parks and Recreation when she first came to Atlanta, and then at South DeKalb Children's Center with severely emotionally disturbed students. She went on to spend the majority of her career working with that population, mainly at Sexton Woods Center. At Sexton Woods, she founded the TAPS program (Teaching Adolescents Personal Success), an innovative pre-vocational program for adolescents with emotional and behavioral disabilities. Over the course of her career, she started the ball rolling on many cutting-edge programs to address the needs of this population of youth. She also served as an assistant principal at McNair High School. Jackie retired from DeKalb County Schools in 2004. She excelled at her many hobbies and was a skilled horticulturalist. She is mourned by her partner, Judy Tuggle; and many lifelong friends.



Arrangements are being handled by Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. The memorial service will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Memorial contributions may be made to DeKalb Lifeline Animal Project or Atlanta Humane Society.



