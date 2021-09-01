Boom, Rensje Vander

VANDER BOOM (SCHUURMAN), Rensje



Following a courageous and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, Rensje (Renee) (née Schuurman) Vander Boom, 76, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 29th, 2021, with her loving family by her side.



Renee was born July 22, 1945, in Groningen, the Netherlands, immigrating to Canada in 1953, and to the United States in 1991. The second of three children, she was predeceased by her parents, Derk and Trientje Schuurman, and her younger sister Trudy Schuurman. Renee is survived by her loving and caring husband, Theo Vander Boom, with whom she just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on August 23rd. Their years together were blessed with four children: Teresa Vander Boom (Tim Speer), Mark Vander Boom (Elizabeth), David Vander Boom (Liz), and Karen Karivelil (Tomson). One of her greatest joys was being Oma to her seven grandchildren: Josie, Theo, Elise, Luke, Andrew, Stella, and Frances. She was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her eighth grandchild in February of 2022. She is also survived by her brother John Schuurman (Nellie), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Renee loved making road trips with her husband, and never passed up an opportunity to travel, visiting all 50 states, countless countries, and six of the seven continents. When not traveling, Renee enjoyed reading, classical music (especially Bach organ), playing piano, crocheting, cross-stitching, and Pilates. She joined many choirs over the years, including a performance at Carnegie Hall and a tour of Dutch churches. She faithfully served as an ESOL teacher for over twenty years at Dunwoody Baptist Church, using her firsthand experiences to assist other immigrants.



Renee was an active church member in several Christian Reformed congregations and was most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. She was thankful for the community of believers and prayer partners who supported her in her battle and grateful to friends and neighbors who provided companionship, meals, transportation and love.



A great friend to many, Renee will be lovingly missed by family and friends alike.



A Service of Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on September 3 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, with interment in the Memorial Garden of the church.



