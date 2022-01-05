BOOKER, Clyde



Clyde Edward "Eddie" Booker, 73, of Duluth, GA died December 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. Booker, a native of Chamblee, GA was retired from Atlanta Public Schools where he had worked from 1970 until 2007. He was a member of the Duluth First Baptist Church for over 25 years and had previously attended, Northwoods Baptist Church in Chamblee, Cherokee Forest Baptist Church in Doraville, and Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Brookhaven. He attended Job Corp in Spokane, WA from 1966 until 1969. He enjoyed Braves games, western movies, dining out, and was always knowledgeable about current events, local history and U.S. news. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Emma Lee (Booker) and Roy Durham of Duluth, GA; nephew, Jeffrey Durham; niece, Elizabeth Durham Morales and her husband, Teo. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770) 476-2535.



