BOOKER, Astrid H.
Age 55, of Stockbridge, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2023, 11:00 AM at Word of Faith, Austell. Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com