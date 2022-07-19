ajc logo
BOOK, Jonnette

Jonnette Ruth Eitel Book, of Roswell, GA, affectionately known as Ruthie, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at age 57, after having dealt with cancer for 10 years. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. Ruthie was born on July 8, 1965. She spent most of her childhood in Natchitoches, Louisiana. She graduated high school from Natchitoches Central in 1983. She went on to major in Interior Design and pledged Sigma Kappa at Northwestern State University. After years of being a full-time mom, Ruthie went on to pursue a career at Georgia Tech in administration. She spent her free time fly-fishing, hiking, painting, and crafting. She loved serving through her local church, and truly had a knack for giving gifts and making others feel special.

Ruthie wa preceded in death by her father, Vernon Lee Eitel. She is survived by her three children, Nikolai (and his wife, Macy), Gabriella, and Anthony Book; her parents, Linda and Thomas Wright; her sisters and brother, Pamela Kelley, Chris Eitel, Elizabeth A. Steers, and LeeAnn Price; cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and countless friends and lives Ruthie touched throughout her life.

Ruthie loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and surrounded by light. The family would like to thank Dr. Szabo and the entire staff at Emory Hospital for their compassionate treatment and care. There will be a Celebration of life will be on Monday, July 25 at 11 AM at St. Peter's Place Anglican Church of Roswell, 435 Jones Dr, Roswell, GA 30075, to honor her. Rest, dear Ruthie, and well done! Condolences can be left at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com




Funeral Home Information

Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services

4671 S Main St

Acworth, GA

30101

https://www.georgiafuneralcare.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

