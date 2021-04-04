Bonvin, Henri

BONVIN, Sr., Henri Edward



Henri Edward Bonvin Sr., age 93, passed away on Friday March 12, 2021 at home surrounded by family.



Henri was preceded in death by his parents Albertine & Henri Emil Bonvin and his son Henri Edward (Ted) Bonvin Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Elizabeth Lilygren Bonvin; daughter Janet Bonvin of Lexington GA, sister Jacquline Bonvin of Knoxville TN, niece Lynne (Rick) Blythe of The Villages, FL.



Mr. Bonvin had the unique honor of being delivered in the family apartment in "the Bronx" on September 24, 1927. Henri was proud of his Catholic School heritage. He went from the Christian Brothers at All Hallows school to the Jesuits of Fordham Prep. He graduated from Fordham as the valedictorian of his class. He often told stories of lessons learned from the Jesuits. His college years were spent at Columbia where he earned a varsity letter in fencing. World War II interrupted his studies. Henri enlisted in the Navy for two years in early 1946 just ahead of the draft. He served as an Electronic Technician on a Battleship and a Destroyer.



Remaining in the Naval Reserve, Henri returned to Columbia to complete his work on a Mechanical Engineering degree. Following graduation, he joined Carrier Corporation as a student engineer. He would dedicate his entire career to Carrier till he retired in 1987. His tenure with the company provided him with varied assignments in cities from New York City, to Syracuse, Houston, Atlanta, Knoxville, and Chicago. He rose from Student Engineer, to Manager, to Director and retired as Senior Vice President of Sales for Carrier's North American Operations. Henri's time with Carrier was interrupted when President Truman activated the Naval Reserve during the Korean War. He served in Japan and Korea and was discharged in early 1952. In 1959 while working for Carrier in Houston, Henri earned his Professional Engineering License. Henri often talked about the benefactors who guided his career. He thanked God for both the known and unknown who recognized his talents and aided his advancement.



Henri met Elizabeth Lilygren during his Syracuse days and they married on January 12,1957. While working in the Atlanta office in the early 1960's son Ted was born. The Bonvin's next move was back to Syracuse where in the fall of 1968 they adopted their daughter Janet.



Perhaps his greatest love was people… If you walked the halls of St. George Village or anywhere else with him he was a friend to all.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School at https://cristoreyatlanta.org/Support/How-to-Donate.



