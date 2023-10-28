BONVIN, Elizabeth L.



Elizabeth L. Bonvin, age 93, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at home with family.



Bets was born and raised in Detroit, MI. During her high school years the family moved to Syracuse, NY, where she graduated from Nottingham High School in 1948. She obtained her RN degree in 1951, from the University of Rochester.



In 1957, Bets married her best friend, Henri Bonvin, at St. John Evangelist Church in Syracuse. Together, they had the most wonderful 64 year adventure. They moved around the country due to Henri's career, and everywhere that they called home, Bets made life special with her fabulous cooking, beautifully cared for home, and the kindness that she always extended to others. Later on, she and Henri enjoyed retired life in Atlanta, GA, and made many trips both abroad and locally, often accompanied by friends and family. As Henri would have said - they had a nice little life together.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Henri E. Bonvin Sr.; son, Henri E. Bonvin Jr.; parents, George Nelson and Mae Bernadette Lilygren; and brothers, John N. and Robert N. Lilygren.



She is survived by her daughter, Janet Bonvin of Lexington GA; and niece, Lynne (Rick) Blythe of The Villages, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oglethorpe County Public Library or nonmonetary donations of kindness and compassion to others would be more appropriate, because she gave so much of it to everyone.



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