BONNER, Gloria



83, Native Atlantan, passed away peacefully January 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Camille and Duard Dailey of East Point, and Charles Bonner of Conyers. She was a beloved mother to Alan Bradford(Tina), and Laura Johnson (West). Loving Grandmother to Justin Bradford(Faith), Jordan Bradford (Rafi), Emily Jacobsen, and Katie Reed(Dalen). Gloria had many friends, and extended family,best friend BC, and her loving Church Family at the Mountain West Church of God. A Celebration of Life is planned in May at West End Cemetery.

