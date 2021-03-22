BONNER, Bazemore Sidney



Bazemore Sidney Bonner, 90, of Decatur, Georgia, passed away March 20, 2021 due to natural causes. Sid was born November 2, 1930, to Sidney Reid Bonner and Carrie Ruth (Holcomb) Bonner in Savannah, Georgia, moving to Atlanta at a very young age. After attending Tech Junior High, he then graduated from Smith High in Atlanta. While in high school, he was an excellent athlete, lettering in football, basketball, track and baseball. He went on to receive an undergraduate degree from the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia and then, advanced degrees from Peabody College and the University of Georgia. He served in the Naval Reserves.



In 1960, he married Toby Rand, and they moved to Decatur, Georgia, where they became the parents to three daughters, Janet, Fran and Patty. He was a wonderful husband and father, who loved his family dearly. Sid began his career in business, but eight years later became an educator, believing strongly in the power of education. His career with Atlanta Public Schools began in 1957 at O'Keefe High School as a classroom teacher and coach. He retired after 35 years of service as an administrator from Tuxedo Center in 1991. Sid was a beloved teacher, coach, mentor and friend to all who had the opportunity and pleasure to work or learn from him. After retirement, Sid loved playing in the dirt, hitting a golf or tennis ball, continuing to teach life lessons to his daughters and grandkids, entertaining friends as they walked the neighborhood, and above all else, just being a wonderful man, who was kind to all and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Sid is survived by his wife of 60 years, Toby Rand Bonner, his three daughters, Janet Bonner of Maitland, Florida, Fran (Mike) Habeeb of Gainesville, Georgia, and Patty Kilgore of Alpharetta, Georgia, three grandchildren, Charlie Zoebelein, Jack Kilgore, and Melanie Kilgore, his brother, Mike (Betty) Bonner, and eight nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers, Frank and Richard. His family wishes to thank the staff of The Resting Nest in Gainesville, Georgia and Kindred Hospice, for their devotion and care given to Sid during the last months of his life. No services are planned at Sid's request. He donated his body to the Emory University School of Medicine. Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia or a charity of your choice.



The Eagle has landed in heaven at his final resting spot.

