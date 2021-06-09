Bone, Nivelle

BONE (LESTER), Nivelle



Nivelle Lester Bone of Durham, NC, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021. She was born to Hubert and Nellie Lester, and grew up in East Atlanta, with her brothers Young and Richard, and sister Miriam. She graduated from Commercial High School, and worked for many years for the US government. She was married to the love of her life, Samuel N. Bone, Jr., from 1949 until his passing in 2001. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Kathryn Bone, and grandsons Nicholas and Michael, of Chapel Hill, NC, other beloved family members, and many friends. Throughout her life, she was surrounded by people that she loved, and who loved her. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, positive attitude, phenomenal memory, keen card-playing skills, love of dogs, delicious meals, and deep Christian faith. She was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church since the mid-1960s. She enriched our lives so much, and will be deeply missed. The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 10 at A S Turner's Funeral Home in Decatur from 6 – 8 PM. Graveside service at Westview Cemetery, area 51, Friday, June 11, at 1:00 PM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Agape Class, Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Road, Decatur, GA 30033, or a charity of your choice.

