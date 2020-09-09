BONE, Glenn Milton Glenn Milton Bone, 70, of Atlanta, peacefully passed away September 4, 2020 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Glenn was born in Atlanta and was the son of the late Howard Milton Bone and Joy Dailey Bone. Glenn was raised in Atlanta and attended North Druid Hills High School. He transferred to Lakeside High School where he was a member of the first graduating class in 1967. Glenn attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1971. He served two years during the Vietnam War in Crailsheim, Germany, then returned to University of Georgia and received his Master of Accountancy in 1975. He was a member of the Gridiron Secret Society and was a brother of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. After graduation, Glenn began his career as an accountant with Price Waterhouse, where he met some of his lifelong friends. After leaving Price Waterhouse, he served as CFO of Johnson, Lane, Space, Smith & Co., Inc. in Savannah, GA for 13 years. In 1991, he moved to Atlanta where he followed his entrepreneurial calling and acquired DeKalb Steel, Inc. which he successfully ran for 18 years. He briefly owned a salon franchise in Huntsville and Chattanooga where he cherished friendships with his customers. Glenn was a loyal and loving husband who built a home and family with the love of his life and wife of 23 years, Terri Copeland Bone. He took great joy and pleasure in spending time with his children, dear friends and especially his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer, voracious reader, loved history, taking naps and was an engaging conversationalist with an uncanny ability to recall facts. He was pragmatic about life and one could not find a more positive person in the face of any adversity. Glenn was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club where he shared many wonderful memories with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Howard Barry Bone. He is survived by his wife, Terri Copeland Bone, daughter, Laura Bone Smith (Jim), son, Glenn Michael Bone (Sandra), daughter, Carolyn Bone Hunt (Brett), son, Christopher Howard Bone, grandchildren, Oliver, Stoney, Jonathan, Caroline, Natalie, Parker and Payton, sisters, Marsha Bone Ivans (John), Sandy Bone Willyerd (Jack), and sister-in-law, Julie Bone and many nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University (www.winshipcancer.emory.edu), Word Ministries, Inc. (www.prayers.org) or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, September 11, from 5 PM to 7 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, at 173 Allen Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Services will be held privately at this time and a public celebration of Glenn's life will take place at a later date.



