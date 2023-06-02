BONDURANT, Virginia



Virginia Kelley Bondurant, 81, of Atlanta, died Monday, May 29, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, H. William Bondurant Jr., MD; mother, Gladys Bugg Fleming; sister, Georgia Kelley Gladden; and stepdaughter, Ann Bondurant Rall. She is survived by two daughters, Page Bondurant and Kelly Bondurant; granddaughter, Ella Bondurant Burch; sisters, Katherine Whisenhunt and India Abafial; stepson, H. William (Bill) Bondurant III; stepdaughter, Bernie Bondurant Hunt (Walter); stepgrandsons, Maximilian Hunt (Carolina) and D. Hunter Thomas (Laura), their children, Pan and Ryan; step-granddaughter, Ann Kennedy Thomas and her daughter, Amelia Thomas-Horowitz; and countless dear and beloved friends, who were an extension of her family.



In her early adult life, Virginia lived in California, and flew as a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines. She later studied at Georgia State University. Virginia enjoyed a successful career spanning 37 years as a realtor and broker with Harry Norman Realtors. She was a member of the Poppy Garden Club, Capital City Club, the Forward Arts Foundation, and All Saints' Episcopal Church.



Virginia was an exceptional Bridge player, who also enjoyed taunting her family when playing cards at home. She loved to take long walks with friends and family, connecting and enjoying nature and exercise. She was always excited to take on new challenges. Virginia ran the Peachtree Road Race in her 70s with Bill Jr., walked the Avon Breast Cancer 60-mile walk with Ann Kennedy, and traveled to Honduras to help communities in need with Ella. She took great joy visiting Page in New York City and Kelly in Denver, and baking with Amelia.



Virginia was the ultimate entertainer, and enjoyed hosting friends on her veranda with a chardonnay any day of the week. She lived her life fully engaged with those she held close and nurtured. Virginia's zest for life, and love and care of friends and family, were two of her most endearing qualities that she will long be remembered for.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 634 W Peachtree St., NW. Reception to follow immediately after at the church in Ellis Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The Atlanta Humane Society.



The family wishes to express their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.



