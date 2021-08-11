BONDELL, Izabella Marie



Six years of age, passed away on July 31, 2021 in her parents' arms in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Known to all as Izzy, she was born on October 22, 2014; the first child of Casey Michael Bondell and Alison Marie Bondell.



June 2020, amid the Covid pandemic, Izzy was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilm's kidney cancer. For 14 months she heroically fought this disease with all her might, bravely enduring endless treatments and major surgeries. Eventually, her earthly body was tired and she had to pass on to her new life in heaven.



She infectiously made you smile in her presence. She never stopped laughing, dancing and playing; and like always, was so full of life. She enjoyed amusement parks, go carts, whoopee cushions, gymnastics, boat rides, cooking and snuggling with her puppy Rosie. Her laugh was so contagious and warm, which continues to echo in our hearts.



Izzy loved all who she knew with her huge heart. She loved her daddy and mommy so much. She was a Daddy's girl and loved that he was always there with open arms to hug and care for her, with such unconditional love. She loved her Mommy so dearly, often seeking out her mother's jokes and silliness, sharing the same sense of humor and inquisitive nature. She also shared her mother's love of holidays and was the best helper to decorate and get in the spirit of all things magical, during those times of year.



When her little sister Darby Jane arrived, she was so proud to be a big sister and loved her so much. All she wanted to do was kiss and hug her so tight, never wanting to let go.



She could never get enough of her extended family, constantly wanting to see and play with her cousins that truly were more like siblings. Her excitement when running in and hugging her grandparents and aunts and uncles was evident of how hard she loved.



School was one of Izzys favorite places to be. Extremely bright, she craved learning and never missed a day. She was extremely sweet, befriending everyone and sharing her warmth and love with any classmate she had, effortlessly making forever friends.



On July 31, she left this world, accompanied by her maternal Grandaddy, Thomas Weston Hodge III, just 12 hours earlier, but her memories will remain with us always in our hearts and prayers. To know her, was to know love and true joy.



Besides her parents, she is survived by her younger sister, Darby Jane Bondell.



The celebration of Izzy's life, will take place at 12 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Roswell, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, we are kindly asking that memorial contributions be made in Izzy's honor, to children's kidney cancer.



Please direct donations to wilmsfoundation.org in order to help build awareness and fund research of children's kidney cancer.



Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.

