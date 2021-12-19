Bond, Sara

BOND (DUKE), Sara



Age 99, was called home peacefully on December 12, 2021. Born in Cedartown, GA to Susie and Paul Duke, She married P.A. Bond, Jr. Their marriage lasted 63 years until his passing, and yielded a daughter, Martha Bond Bowers, and son R. Allen Bond.



She moved to Griffin, GA in 1964. A very social person, she enjoyed her many friends, painting, needlework and crafting, flower arranging (she owned a florist shop in Cedartown), women's clubs, garden clubs, bridge, crosswords and other word games, and her church (First Baptist Church of Griffin) where she frequently did the altar flowers.



She is survived by son R. Allen Bond of Marietta, grandsons Bates Bowers III of Johns Creek and Paul Bond of Marietta, and granddaughter Heather Bond of Lilburn, as well as two great-granddaughters and a great-grandson.



She was the heart of our family and will be greatly missed, but we are happy she is in her new home!



A private, family-only graveside service will be held in Griffin at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are welcomed for her church, First Baptist Church of Griffin. Haisten McCullough Funeral Home of Griffin in charge of arrangements.

