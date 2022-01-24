Bond, Lew-ann

BOND (PARHAM),



Lew-ann



Lew-ann Parham Bond, age 65, was called home peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022, surrounded by her family, after an extended battle with cancer. Born in St. Petersburg, FL to Ann Wheatley Parham (who predeceased her) and Phillip Lewis Parham Sr, she spent her adolescent years in West Columbia, SC, Moving to Marietta, GA in 1975. She graduated from Brenau University, earned an associate degree in nursing from KSU, and earned an advanced degree in nursing and Nurse Practitioner, Women's Health certification from Emory University. She retired from Wellstar Cobb Gynecology in October, 2020. She loved gardening and landscape design, cooking, interior decorating, and travel. She was the consummate "Gam" and "auntie Lew", adored by her eleven grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Lew-ann is survived by her husband, R. Allen Bond of Marietta, father Phillip Lewis Parham Sr of Marietta, Brother, Dr. Phillip L. Parham, Jr. of Dalton, sister Lori Markevich of Bangor, ME, sons Kyle Hoffman of Fairhope, AL, and Ryan Hoffman of Anchorage, AK, Paul Bond of Marietta, GA, and daughter Heather Bond of Lilburn, as well as her eleven grandchildren and her beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 29 at 1 PM at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2111 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Online guest book @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com

