BOND, Joseph Augustine Sams "Joe"



The Bond family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Joseph (Joe) Augustine Sams Bond, on December 15, 2020.



Born March 25,1931 in Decatur, GA, to the late Lula Duncan Sams and (Robert) Cone Eavenson Bond, Joe attended Druid Hills Elementary School, Georgia Military Academy (Woodward Academy), and received a B.S. and Bachelor of Architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1952-53 with Distinguished Military Graduate honors. While at Georgia Tech, he was Commander of the Pershing Rifles, President of Scabbard and Blade, Lt. Col. in the ROTC, and a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.



After serving as an officer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean conflict, he returned to Atlanta, fulfilled his architectural apprenticeship, and began the practice of architecture in 1958. In 1965 he joined with other associates to form Tomberlin Associates Architects in which he served as VP and Secretary until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of The American Institute of Architects, The Construction Specifications Institute as a Certified Construction Specifier, and a U.S. Government Fallout Shelter Analyst.



He attended the Decatur Presbyterian Church with his family for many years, and became one of the earliest members of the Emory Presbyterian Church. Joe remained active throughout his life in cultural, historic, social, and community affairs, serving as President of the Bachelors Club of Atlanta and as a Board member of The Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. He had been an Intermediate member of The Atlanta Athletic Club, and was a member of The Terrace Club, the



DeKalb County Historical Society, the Atlanta History Center, the High Museum of Art, The National Fire Protection Assn., The National Radon Assn., The National Institute of Standards, The Southface Energy Institute, and The Society of American Military Engineers. Joe served as Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Board and City Commissioner for his former community of Doraville, and later volunteered as an architect for Heritage Sandy Springs and served as a board member of The Fairfield Homeowners Assn., in Dunwoody, GA.



Joe's interests included swimming, gardening, hiking, continuing education, energy conservation, home projects, travel, painting and drawing, and especially his family.



He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Margaret Ann Harrison Bond, son Travis Harrison Bond, daughter-in law Elizabeth Huffman Bond, grandchildren Katelyn Georgia Bond and Harrison Strait Bond, and nephews Frank (Bo) Gheesling and wife Linda, Robert Gheesling and wife Gail, Joseph Gheesling and wife Lynne, and nieces Cathryn Bond Hoard and husband Andrew, Robin Bond Willis and husband Dean, and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his sister Catherine Bond Gheesling and brother Robert Eavenson Bond.



A graveside service will be held for family on December 19 at 2 PM at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org



