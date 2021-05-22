BOND, Henry Henry Bond III, 85, died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Gainesville, GA. His funeral will be held at Ailey United Methodist Church in Ailey, GA on Saturday, June 19, at 1:00PM, with the Rev. Denise Vaughn of the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation in Vidalia, GA officiating. Interment will follow at the Peterson Cemetery in Ailey, GA.



Henry is survived by his two children, Laura Bond Barker and Henry Richmond Bond, their spouses, Jack Barker and Stephanie Bond, as well as his four grandchildren, Kathleen and Martha Barker, and Julia and Daniel Bond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Massee Walker Bond, his parents, Henry Bond, Jr. and Kathleen James Lynch Bond Kemp, and his sister, Frances Kathleen "Kay" Bond Scobell Benson.

