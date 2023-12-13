BOND, Ernest Howard "Ernie"



Ernest Howard "Ernie" Bond, Jr., age 76 of Marietta, Georgia passed away December 7, 2023.



Ernie was predeceased by his father and mother, Ernest and Ethel Bond. Ernie was born in Albany, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University, where he served as president of Delta Tau Delta. He received his MBA from Georgia State University. He served in the Army National Guard of Georgia. He married Linda Barefield Bond in 1973 and they celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in April. They have two children, Dawson (Emmy) Bond and Sarah (Richard) Shockley; and three grandchildren, Anderson Bond, Davis Bond and Mary Taylor Shockley.



He is also survived by a brother, Herbert (Dorrie); and sister, Diane Bond; and several nieces and a nephew.



He was a federal regulatory manager with AT&T before his retirement.



Ernie was a long-time member of Roswell United Methodist Church and a member of the Bereans Sunday School class. He served as a lay delegate to the North Georgia Annual Conference, served as a Stephen Minister and was on the Board of Stewards.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 2 PM, at Roswell United Methodist Church chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 6-8 PM at the parlor of Roswell United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the RUMC Foundation (marked the Bond Family Endowment), 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075 or to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.



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